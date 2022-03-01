← Company Directory
ASAPP
ASAPP Salaries

ASAPP's salary ranges from $16,884 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Argentina at the low-end to $310,657 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ASAPP. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $200K
Data Scientist
$311K
Product Designer
$191K

Product Manager
$254K
Recruiter
$16.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$95.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$215K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At ASAPP, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ASAPP is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $310,657. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASAPP is $200,000.

