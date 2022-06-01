Anthology Salaries

Anthology's salary ranges from $15,075 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in India at the low-end to $179,598 for a Solution Architect in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anthology. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Entering the job search
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.