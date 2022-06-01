← Company Directory
Anthology
Anthology Salaries

Anthology's salary ranges from $15,075 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in India at the low-end to $179,598 for a Solution Architect in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anthology. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $107K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
$74.6K
Management Consultant
$15.1K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
Product Designer
$87.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$70.4K
Solution Architect
$180K
The highest paying role reported at Anthology is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,598. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anthology is $81,030.

