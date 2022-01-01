← Company Directory
Allen Institute for AI Salaries

Allen Institute for AI's salary ranges from $111,976 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $201,960 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Allen Institute for AI. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Software Engineer
Median $177K
Data Scientist
$202K
Human Resources
$112K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Product Designer
$132K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Allen Institute for AI is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allen Institute for AI is $154,650.

