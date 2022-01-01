← Company Directory
AdventHealth
AdventHealth Salaries

AdventHealth's salary ranges from $60,300 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $154,770 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AdventHealth. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Analyst
$87.8K
Customer Service
$60.3K
Data Scientist
$155K

Information Technologist (IT)
$116K
Product Manager
$124K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$129K
Software Engineer
$122K
The highest paying role reported at AdventHealth is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,770. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AdventHealth is $121,605.

