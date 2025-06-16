← Company Directory
Acronis
Acronis Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Bulgaria package at Acronis totals BGN 130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Acronis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Acronis
Software Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
BGN 130K
Level
Engineer 1
Base
BGN 130K
Stock (/yr)
BGN 0
Bonus
BGN 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Acronis?

BGN 284K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Acronis in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 145,386. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acronis for the Software Engineer role in Bulgaria is BGN 88,900.

