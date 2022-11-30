aKnownyMass in
Amazon just rescinded my SDE 2 Offer
Was supposed to start in Jan. Just rescinded. Please share details of any companies that are hiring.
LevelsModDeveloper Advocate at Levels.fyi
There are a few threads you can check out: - Fluence Digital- https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/NXMl3C/fluence-digital-hiring-senior-swe-and-senior-devsecops - Tumblr- https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/hGGOt2/tumblr-is-hiring-ex-tweeps-rn-in-case-you-re-looking -FAANG Interview Q's- https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/1eZYfl/laid-offs-are-devastating--this-might-help--the-interview-preparation-material-that-helped-me-get-a-job---microsoft - RiotGames- https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/s6WHBj/to-the-gamers-riot-is-hiring
3
Other industries to consider can be found here as well. Good luck! https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/IOe3jV/stay-positive-reach-out-and-when-you-re-ready-apply-for-your-next-opportunity-in-tech
