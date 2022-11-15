RiotEles in
👊 Riot Games is hiring 👊
From UX design to software engineers, and more, Riot is currently hiring for many open roles!
If you are a fan of the games (Apex, League, Wild Rift, etc), the Netflix series Arcane, or just a music junkie like me, there's a lot to look forward to as Riot continues to evolve and grow. Come join the team!
Apply now: https://riot.com/3NU3eCX
7
2529
Sort by:
pinnacae1Software Engineer
What levels are you guys looking to hire? I'm a swe with 8 yoe in cloud (AWS). Would love to work with you guys!
2
RiotElesProduction Software Engineer at Riot Games
Hi! We are hiring for all levels right now. We've had some big wins the last few years and I would say most teams are hiring for something. If you're looking for senior roles, there are a ton in the engineering group open right now. This one might be a good fit for your experience if you haven't had a chance to look yet. It's in our Esports div- https://www.riotgames.com/en/work-with-us/job/4593819/staff-software-engineer-esports-bellevue-usa
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,422