Fluence Digital Hiring- Senior SWE and Senior DevSecOps

Fluence - Senior Software Engineer - API Services NEM

This Senior Software Engineer for APIs and Services (tech lead) will be an integral member of the Fluence Digital software engineering team. Fluence Digital’s software technology uses machine learning and other AI techniques to perform advanced energy price forecasting, energy portfolio optimization and energy market bidding. This allows our customers to ensure their energy storage and flexible generation assets are responding optimally to real time inputs. We need you to help with everything from high level software architecture to getting your hands dirty coding. You would help lead a world class team that enjoys working together. You would also work closely with data scientists, product managers, and subject matter experts to shape the evolution of our company and the future of the electricity grid. This is a REMOTE position within the US.

