19g615kyukh13p in  
Software Engineer  

Laid offs are devastating. This might help. The interview preparation material that helped me get a job @ Microsoft.

I spent lots of time on preparation for tech interviews, and found some items that really helped me. I was lucky to be hired at Microsoft and not being laid off yet. But with everything that is going on, I feel like I should share what I have found. It might help someone in need.


Data-structure & Algorithms:

Most asked questions at FAANG companies


Behavioral Interview:

Amazon leadership principles - levels


System Design Interview:

MIT System Design Course

IIT System Design Course

grokking the system design

system design interview book

Top FAANG Interview Questions From LeetCode.xlsx

Top FAANG Interview Questions From LeetCode.xlsx

Sheet1 Most Popular Tech Interview Questions asked @ FAANG Num,LeetCode Problem,Topic,Video Explaination,Asked By Company + Number of Times,Level 1,<a href="https://leetcode.com/problems/two-sum/">Two Sum</a>,Array,<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NP9nLwKzXGA">https://www.youtube.com/wat...

docs.google.com
57
7460
Sort by:
QlbX80Financial Analyst  
Keep your blade sharp!
3
19g615kyukh13pSoftware Engineer  
Agreed

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,401