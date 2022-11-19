19g615kyukh13p in
Laid offs are devastating. This might help. The interview preparation material that helped me get a job @ Microsoft.
I spent lots of time on preparation for tech interviews, and found some items that really helped me. I was lucky to be hired at Microsoft and not being laid off yet. But with everything that is going on, I feel like I should share what I have found. It might help someone in need.
Data-structure & Algorithms:
Most asked questions at FAANG companies
Behavioral Interview:
Amazon leadership principles - levels
System Design Interview:
Top FAANG Interview Questions From LeetCode.xlsx
Sheet1 Most Popular Tech Interview Questions asked @ FAANG Num,LeetCode Problem,Topic,Video Explaination,Asked By Company + Number of Times,Level 1,<a href="https://leetcode.com/problems/two-sum/">Two Sum</a>,Array,<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NP9nLwKzXGA">https://www.youtube.com/wat...
docs.google.com
