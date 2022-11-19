Laid offs are devastating. This might help. The interview preparation material that helped me get a job @ Microsoft.

I spent lots of time on preparation for tech interviews, and found some items that really helped me. I was lucky to be hired at Microsoft and not being laid off yet. But with everything that is going on, I feel like I should share what I have found. It might help someone in need.





Data-structure & Algorithms:

Most asked questions at FAANG companies





Behavioral Interview:

Amazon leadership principles - levels





System Design Interview:

MIT System Design Course

IIT System Design Course

grokking the system design

system design interview book