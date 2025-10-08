La compensació de Enginyer de Software Backend in Russia a Yandex oscil·la entre RUB 1.98M per year per a G14 i RUB 7.64M per year per a G18. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Russia totalitza RUB 3.62M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Yandex. Última actualització: 10/8/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.98M
RUB 1.92M
RUB 20K
RUB 34.4K
G15
RUB 3.29M
RUB 2.91M
RUB 71.9K
RUB 308K
G16
RUB 4.36M
RUB 3.9M
RUB 140K
RUB 325K
G17
RUB 5.91M
RUB 4.97M
RUB 136K
RUB 796K
25%
ANY 1
25%
ANY 2
25%
ANY 3
25%
ANY 4
A Yandex, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:
25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.