Principals Informacions
    Sobre nosaltres

    ConsumerAffairs is a rapidly growing online marketplace where each month millions of consumers research purchases, connect with brands, transact, write reviews and stay up to date on important consumer news.Brands utilize our software-as-a-service platform to connect with customers, collect reviews and generate sales.ConsumerAffairs has a creative, driven and fast-paced entrepreneurial environment. We are looking for teammates that want to win, are self-motivated, high performing and who yearn to build something big.

    http://www.consumeraffairs.com
    Lloc web
    1998
    Any de fundació
    240
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

