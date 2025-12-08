Директория на компаниите
WilsonHCG
Работите тук? Заявете вашата компания
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Заплати
  • Рекрутър

  • Всички заплати в Рекрутър

WilsonHCG Рекрутър Заплати

Медианният пакет за възнаграждение на Рекрутър in United States в WilsonHCG възлиза на $66K на year. Вижте разбивката на основната заплата, акциите и бонусите в пакетите за общо възнаграждение на WilsonHCG. Последна актуализация: 12/8/2025

Средна заплата
company icon
WilsonHCG
Recruitment Consultant
Baton Rouge, LA
Общо годишно
$66K
Ниво
L2
Основна
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Години в компанията
1 Година
Години опит
7 Години
Какви са кариерните нива в WilsonHCG?
Последни подадени заплати
ДобавиДобави възнаграждениеДобави възнаграждение

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Ниво

Етикет

Години опит

Общо / В компанията

Обща компенсация

Основна | Акции (год.) | Бонус
Няма намерени заплати
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експорт на данниВижте свободните позиции

Допринеси

Получавайте верифицирани заплати във вашата пощенска кутия

Абонирайте се за верифицирани Рекрутър оферти.Ще получавате подробна разбивка на детайлите за възнаграждението по имейл. Научете повече

Този сайт е защитен от reCAPTCHA и Google Политика за поверителност и Условия за ползване се прилагат.

ЧЗВ

Най-високоплатеният пакет за Рекрутър в WilsonHCG in United States е с годишно общо възнаграждение от $155,760. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в WilsonHCG за позицията Рекрутър in United States е $66,000.

Препоръчани работни места

    Не са намерени препоръчани работни места за WilsonHCG

Свързани компании

  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • Snap
  • Coinbase
  • Microsoft
  • Вижте всички компании ➜

Други ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/wilsonhcg/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.