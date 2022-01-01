Директория на компаниите
CSX
CSX Заплати

Заплатата в CSX варира от $82,585 общо възнаграждение годишно за Хардуерен инженер в долния край до $326,625 за Счетоводител в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на CSX. Последно актуализирано: 11/19/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $172K

Full-Stack софтуерен инженер

Счетоводител
$327K
Специалист по данни
$148K

Хардуерен инженер
$82.6K
Продуктов мениджър
$118K
Проектен мениджър
$152K
Мениджър на технически програми
$125K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в CSX е Счетоводител at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $326,625. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в CSX е $147,900.

