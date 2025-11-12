InMobi的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從SDE I級別每year₹2.45M到SDE III級別每year₹5.6M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹3.01M。 查看InMobi總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
SDE I
₹2.4M
₹2.17M
₹104K
₹125K
SDE II
₹3.39M
₹3.29M
₹0
₹105K
SDE III
₹5.6M
₹4.92M
₹681K
₹0
SDE IV
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在InMobi，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (1.19% 每期)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)