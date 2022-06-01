公司目錄
Banner Engineering
    Banner is a global leader in industrial automation, helping customers increase efficiency, reduce costs, ensure quality, monitor & control process.Every day, thousands of times a day, in locations all around the world, products from Banner Engineering are used to solve challenging problems and achieve automation goals. Founded by Bob Fayfield in 1966, Banner Engineering began as a small engineering firm known for solving problems. Today, Banner Engineering is a globally recognized leader in the field of industrial automation. Banner sensors and vision sensors, LED lights and indicators, wireless and safety products are used by companies large and small, from industry leaders in the Fortune 500 to innovators just entering the market.With over 40,000 different SKUs and hundreds of innovative new products released every year, Banner has the industry's broadest selection of superior-quality products. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Banner has sales offices, production facilities, and over 3,500 field representatives throughout North and South America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe.

    http://www.bannerengineering.com
    1966
    1,250
    $250M-$500M
