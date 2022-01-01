公司目錄
Amdocs
Amdocs 福利

保險、健康與福祉
  • Health Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

    • 居家
  • Remote Work

    • 財務與退休
  • 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    • 其他
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

