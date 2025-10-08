Roche in United States的后端软件工程师薪酬Senior Software Engineer级别为每year$213K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$216K。 查看Roche总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/8/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$213K
$184K
$6.7K
$22.3K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
