Yandex şirketinde in Russia Site Güvenilirlik Mühendisi tazminatı G14 için year başına RUB 1.52M ile G17 için year başına RUB 5.02M arasında değişmektedir. yearlık tazminat paketi in Russia medyanı RUB 3.31M tutarındadır. Yandex şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 10/8/2025
Seviye Adı
Toplam
Taban
Hisse ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.52M
RUB 1.43M
RUB 0
RUB 81.8K
G15
RUB 3.64M
RUB 3.3M
RUB 42.8K
RUB 289K
G16
RUB 3.61M
RUB 3.04M
RUB 0
RUB 572K
G17
RUB 5.02M
RUB 4.04M
RUB 238K
RUB 744K
Şirket
Seviye Adı
Deneyim Yılı
Toplam Ücret
|Maaş bulunamadı
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YIL 1
25%
YIL 2
25%
YIL 3
25%
YIL 4
Yandex şirketinde, RSUs 4 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:
25% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 4th-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.