Yandex şirketinde in Russia Backend Yazılım Mühendisi tazminatı G14 için year başına RUB 1.98M ile G18 için year başına RUB 7.65M arasında değişmektedir. yearlık tazminat paketi in Russia medyanı RUB 3.62M tutarındadır. Yandex şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 10/8/2025
Seviye Adı
Toplam
Taban
Hisse ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.98M
RUB 1.92M
RUB 20K
RUB 34.4K
G15
RUB 3.3M
RUB 2.91M
RUB 71.9K
RUB 308K
G16
RUB 4.36M
RUB 3.9M
RUB 140K
RUB 325K
G17
RUB 5.91M
RUB 4.97M
RUB 136K
RUB 797K
Şirket
Seviye Adı
Deneyim Yılı
Toplam Ücret
Maaş bulunamadı
25%
YIL 1
25%
YIL 2
25%
YIL 3
25%
YIL 4
Yandex şirketinde, RSUs 4 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:
25% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 4th-YIL (6.25% üç aylık)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.