Şirket Dizini
TEAM
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • TEAM hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    TEAM, Inc. is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational and economic efficiency for our client’s most critical assets. A professional team of experienced engineers, technicians, and client support personnel backs each service armed with the best on-the-job safety and service training, equipment, and technical support in the industry. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with nearly a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow.

    teaminc.com
    Website
    1973
    Kuruluş Yılı
    3,450
    Çalışan Sayısı
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      TEAM için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Apple
    • Stripe
    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Amazon
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar