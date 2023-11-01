ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Pixel
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Pixel ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Pixel is a full service agency that helps global brands create digital products and experiences that resonate with Millennial consumers. Pixel specializes in adapting the iterative, data-driven approach used by start-ups to the enterprise.

    https://pixel-sf.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2021
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    3
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $0-$1M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Pixel

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Uber
    • Roblox
    • Pinterest
    • SoFi
    • Stripe
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ