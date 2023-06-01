ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Paytient
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Paytient is a fintech company that provides Americans with funds to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. They aim to create a fairer future where everyone can afford care and live a financially healthier life. Founded in 2018, they have raised $57 million to fuel their mission and help employers, payors, providers, and patients better afford healthcare. They see solving this problem as a multi-billion-dollar opportunity to become the payments and financing layer for healthcare transactions in the US.

    paytient.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2018
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    69
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

