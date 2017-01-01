ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Orient Software
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Orient Software, established in 2005, is Vietnam's leading software development company. They specialize in offshore outsourcing, mobile and web app development, IT company formation, and AI integration, supported by a skilled team.

    orientsoftware.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2005
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    360
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $50M-$100M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ