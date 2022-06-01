ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Kofax
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Kofax Inc. is an Irvine, California-based intelligent automation software provider. Founded in 1985, the company's software allows businesses to automate and improve business workflows by simplifying the handling of data and documents.

    kofax.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1985
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    2,250
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $250M-$500M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

