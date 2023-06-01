Företagskatalog
WorthPoint
    WorthPoint is a company that provides resources for researching, valuing, and buying/selling antiques, art, and vintage collectibles. Their primary offering is an online resource for researching and valuing antiques, art, and collectibles, which empowers the antique and collectible industry by providing a steady stream of new data and quality information. WorthPoint's price guide is a comprehensive solution that gives users access to more than 300 million historical prices and more than 500 million photographs. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and is accessible on iOS and Android platforms.

    http://www.worthpoint.com
    Webbsida
    2007
    Grundat år
    66
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

