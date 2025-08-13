Все должности

Отдел кадров

Отдел кадров Icon

Отдел кадров Зарплата

Посты сообщества

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

50 22
50 22

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

37 15
37 15
💬 Присоединяйтесь к обсуждению!

Получить помощь эксперта

1:1 Переговоры о зарплате

1:1 Переговоры о зарплате

Получайте оплату, а не отказы. Мы помогаем людям, как вы, получать повышения на $150k+ (иногда $1.5M+).

Забронировать сессиюЗабронировать сессию
Рецензия резюме

Рецензия резюме

Перестаньте подавать заявки на вакансии. Заставьте рекрутеров преследовать вас.

Забронировать рецензиюЗабронировать рецензию
Любите нашу миссию? Присоединяйтесь к тысячам профессионалов, поддерживающих прозрачность в оплате труда!
💪 Внести вашу зарплату

Была ли эта страница полезной?