Katalog firm
TEAM
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o TEAM, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    TEAM, Inc. is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational and economic efficiency for our client’s most critical assets. A professional team of experienced engineers, technicians, and client support personnel backs each service armed with the best on-the-job safety and service training, equipment, and technical support in the industry. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with nearly a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow.

    teaminc.com
    Strona internetowa
    1973
    Rok założenia
    3,450
    Liczba pracowników
    Centrala

    Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

    Zapisz się na zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla TEAM

    Powiązane firmy

    • SoFi
    • DoorDash
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • PayPal
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby