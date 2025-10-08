Backend programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in Russia Yandex svārstās no RUB 1.98M year G14 līmenim līdz RUB 7.65M year G18 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in Russia pakete kopā ir RUB 3.62M. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Yandex kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 10/8/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas ()
Bonuss
G14
RUB 1.98M
RUB 1.92M
RUB 20K
RUB 34.4K
G15
RUB 3.3M
RUB 2.91M
RUB 71.9K
RUB 308K
G16
RUB 4.36M
RUB 3.9M
RUB 140K
RUB 325K
G17
RUB 5.91M
RUB 4.97M
RUB 136K
RUB 797K
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
25%
G 1
25%
G 2
25%
G 3
25%
G 4
Yandex uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.