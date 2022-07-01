앱 다운로드
Lev
Lev 복리후생
총 예상 가치: $1,643
보험, 건강 및 웰빙
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Custom Work Station
Disability Insurance
Free Drinks
$365
Free Snacks
$730
Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Maternity Leave
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Sick Time
Dental Insurance
Gym Discount
Health Insurance
Life Insurance
On-Site Mother's Room
Paternity Leave
Vision Insurance
Free Breakfast
Free Lunch
주거
On-Site Laundry
재정 및 퇴직
401k
0% match on the first 0% of base salary up to $0
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Roth 401k
표로 데이터 보기
Free Breakfast
Free Lunch
