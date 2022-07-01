회사 디렉토리
Lev
Lev 복리후생

총 예상 가치: $1,643

보험, 건강 및 웰빙
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

  • Disability Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Maternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

  • Dental Insurance

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

  • Vision Insurance

  • Free Breakfast

  • Free Lunch

    • 주거
  • On-Site Laundry

    • 재정 및 퇴직
  • 401k

    0% match on the first 0% of base salary up to $0

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

