회사 디렉토리
HomeLight
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기

HomeLight 복리후생

비교

총 예상 가치: $1,095

보험, 건강 및 웰빙
  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Paternity Leave

  • Maternity Leave

  • Disability Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Life Insurance

  • Sick Time

  • Sabbatical

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Lunch

    • 주거
  • Remote Work

    • 재정 및 퇴직
  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • 혜택 및 할인
  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

    • 기타
  • Volunteer Time Off

    • 추천 채용공고

      HomeLight의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Rhino
    • Move
    • Zumper
    • StockX
    • HouseCanary
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스