Bungie
Bungie 복리후생

총 예상 가치: $8,640

보험, 건강 및 웰빙
  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

    VSP

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x annual salary up to $500,000

  • Life Insurance

    2x annual salary up to $500,000

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% pay up to $2,500/w and LTD with 60% pay up to $10,000/mo

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Paternity Leave

  • Maternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Sabbatical

  • Sick Time

    • 주거
  • Remote Work

    • 재정 및 퇴직
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

    • 혜택 및 할인
  • Employee Discount

    • 기타
  • Home Office set up

    $1,100 one time stipend

  • Entertainment Reimbursement

    $200 per year

