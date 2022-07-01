企業一覧
Stonebranch
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    tonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy and technology institutions.

    http://www.stonebranch.com
    ウェブサイト
    1999
    設立年
    150
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

