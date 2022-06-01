企業一覧
PMMC
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • PMMCについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    PMMC provides revenue cycle management tools to healthcare delivery systems, acute care hospitals, critical access hospitals, academic physician organizations and multi-specialty physician groups. Helping find additional cash and creating efficient workflow processes allows clients to improve margins and continue to effectively serve their community.The Revenue Maturity Matrix is a proven, four-phased approach that enables healthcare providers to improve the bottom line and become more competitive in today's healthcare environment.Contract GovernanceA successful revenue cycle maturity strategy begins with contract governance, or contract management. This ensures that your hospital is being reimbursed accurately for all the services provided and identifies which claims are being underpaid or denied. Measuring payer performance and understanding how payers compare to one another is a critical component to contract governance.Payer Negotiations and Strategic PricingAfter healthcare providers have established contract governance, this historical data can now be leveraged to aggressively model payer contracts in real-time while using the same platform to develop a competitive rate setting strategy and understanding the impact on their current contracts and net patient revenues.Pricing TransparencyHealthcare providers can utilize the same platform that drives contract governance, modeling and rate setting to deploy a successful patient engagement strategy for pricing transparency and consumerism. In healthcare today, this means giving patients the means to price shop for healthcare services. Value Based ReimbursementHealthcare providers will be challenged in gaining a competitive advantage as the market shifts from fee-for-service to value-based reimbursement. PMMC enables healthcare providers to lead with a high value and high volume strategy by incorporating current contract governance and risk assessment.

    pmmconline.com
    ウェブサイト
    1986
    設立年
    510
    従業員数
    $50M-$100M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      PMMCの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • Airbnb
    • SoFi
    • Snap
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース