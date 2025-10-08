La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Backend in Russia presso Yandex varia da RUB 1.98M per year per G14 a RUB 7.65M per year per G18. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Russia mediano year ammonta a RUB 3.62M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Yandex. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/8/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.98M
RUB 1.92M
RUB 20K
RUB 34.4K
G15
RUB 3.3M
RUB 2.91M
RUB 71.9K
RUB 308K
G16
RUB 4.36M
RUB 3.9M
RUB 140K
RUB 325K
G17
RUB 5.91M
RUB 4.97M
RUB 136K
RUB 797K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Yandex, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.