ABC Technologies
Approfondimenti principali
    • Informazioni

    ABC Technologies Inc. is a leading automotive systems and components manufacturer, specializing in plastics processing technologies. They offer unique product solutions to their clients, with a focus on design flexibility, efficiency, cost savings, weight savings, quality, and performance. They have a reputation for product innovation and collaborate with clients to design perfect solutions. They are committed to sustainability and offer global opportunities for students, new graduates, and experienced professionals.

    https://abctechnologies.com
    Sito web
    1974
    Anno di fondazione
    7,501
    Numero di dipendenti
    $1B-$10B
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

