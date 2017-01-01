Cégjegyzék
Scholarly Software
    Scholarly pioneers cutting-edge software solutions tailored for the higher education landscape. Our innovative platform streamlines academic workflows, enhances classroom engagement, and simplifies administrative processes for universities worldwide. By merging advanced technology with educational expertise, we empower institutions to deliver exceptional learning experiences while improving operational efficiency. Scholarly's intuitive tools support faculty, administrators, and students throughout their academic journey—transforming how higher education institutions operate in the digital age.

    https://scholarlysoftware.com
    2023
    15
    Egyéb források