Cégjegyzék
HIMSS
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a HIMSS céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    HIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of the health ecosystem through information and technology.As a mission-driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. Through our innovation engine, HIMSS delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HIMSS serves the global health information and technology communities with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Our members include more than 80,000 individuals, 480 provider organizations, 470 non-profit partners and 650 health services organizations.

    http://www.himss.org
    Weboldal
    1961
    Alapítás éve
    670
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $100M-$250M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a HIMSS cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • SRC
    • Noblis
    • Battelle
    • The Aerospace Corporation
    • MITRE
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források