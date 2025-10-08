Yandex Data Architect वेतन

Yandex में Data Architect मुआवजा in Russia G14 के लिए प्रति year RUB 1.74M से G18 के लिए प्रति year RUB 9.46M तक है। Yandex के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
G14
RUB 1.74M
RUB 1.64M
RUB 0
RUB 93.9K
G15
RUB 2.61M
RUB 2.46M
RUB 8.2K
RUB 138K
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.62M
RUB 133K
RUB 412K
G17
RUB 5.01M
RUB 4.56M
RUB 0
RUB 454K
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
वर्ष 1
25%
वर्ष 2
25%
वर्ष 3
25%
वर्ष 4
Yandex में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:
25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.