UX-suunnittelija korvaus in United States Cruise:ssa vaihtelee $254K per year L4 -tasolta $262K per year L5 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $265K. Katso Cruise:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/7/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$254K
$164K
$48.4K
$42.3K
L5
$262K
$182K
$49.9K
$30.2K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Cruise-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.