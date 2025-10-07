Osaketyyppi

RSU

Cruise-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

25 % ansaitsee 1st - V ( 25.00 % vuosittain )

25 % ansaitsee 2nd - V ( 6.25 % neljännesvuosittain )

25 % ansaitsee 3rd - V ( 6.25 % neljännesvuosittain )

25 % ansaitsee 4th - V ( 6.25 % neljännesvuosittain )

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.