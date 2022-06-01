Directorio de Empresas
Carpenter Technology
Principales Conocimientos
    • Acerca de

    Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels. Carpenter’s high-performance materials and advanced process solutions are an integral part of critical applications used within the aerospace, transportation, medical and energy markets, among other sectors. Building on its history of innovation, Carpenter’s superalloy and titanium powder technologies support a range of next-generation products and manufacturing techniques, including additive manufacturing or 3D printing.

    http://www.cartech.com
    Sitio Web
    1889
    Año de Fundación
    4,500
    Nº de Empleados
    $1B-$10B
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

