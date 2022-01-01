Change
Google
Ingeniero de Software
Product Manager
Área de Nueva York
Científico de Datos
Ver Puntos de Datos Individuales
Levels FYI Logo
Comunidad
Amdocs
Amdocs Beneficios
Amdocs Ventajas y Beneficios
Beneficio
Descripción
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Employee Assistance Program
Offered by employer
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
401k
Offered by employer
Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
Offered by employer
Life Insurance
Offered by employer
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Offered by employer
Disability Insurance
Offered by employer
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Unlimited
Remote Work
Offered by employer
Donation Match
Offered by employer
Volunteer Time Off
Offered by employer
Maternity Leave
Offered by employer
Paternity Leave
Offered by employer
