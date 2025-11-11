Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Tesla ranges from $124K per year for P1 to $282K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $221K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tesla's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$124K
$113K
$10.6K
$308
P2
$193K
$147K
$45.4K
$1.3K
P3
$231K
$171K
$58.9K
$1.4K
P4
$282K
$187K
$93.5K
$1.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tesla, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tesla, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.