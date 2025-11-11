Design Engineer compensation in United States at Tesla ranges from $89.1K per year for P1 to $353K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $171K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Tesla's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$89.1K
$89.1K
$0
$0
P2
$155K
$124K
$27.3K
$3.3K
P3
$199K
$152K
$46.2K
$0
P4
$353K
$198K
$155K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tesla, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.
