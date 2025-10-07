Cloud Security Architect compensation in United States at Leidos ranges from $74K per year for T1 to $177K per year for T5. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Leidos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
$74K
$73.3K
$333
$333
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***