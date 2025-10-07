Leidos Cloud Security Architect Salaries

Cloud Security Architect compensation in United States at Leidos ranges from $74K per year for T1 to $177K per year for T5. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Leidos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus T1 $74K $73.3K $333 $333 T2 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- T3 $125K $125K $0 $0 T4 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 2 More Levels

No salaries found

