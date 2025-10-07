Company Directory
Leidos
Leidos Cloud Security Architect Salaries

Cloud Security Architect compensation in United States at Leidos ranges from $74K per year for T1 to $177K per year for T5. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Leidos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
$74K
$73.3K
$333
$333
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

What are the career levels at Leidos?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cloud Security Architect at Leidos in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leidos for the Cloud Security Architect role in United States is $118,000.

