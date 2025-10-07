Networking Engineer compensation in United States at Leidos ranges from $74.6K per year for T1 to $99.1K per year for T2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $75K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Leidos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
$74.6K
$74.6K
$0
$0
T2
$99.1K
$98.7K
$0
$417
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
