Unternehmensverzeichnis
Leidos
Leidos Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS) Gehälter

Die Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS)-Vergütung in United States bei Leidos beträgt $84.8K pro year für T1. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $80K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Leidoss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025

Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
T1
(Einstiegslevel)
$84.8K
$84.8K
$0
$0
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Leidos?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS) bei Leidos in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $110,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Leidos für die Position Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS) in United States beträgt $80,000.

Weitere Ressourcen