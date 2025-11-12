Unternehmensverzeichnis
Lattice
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Lattice Full-Stack Software-Entwickler Gehälter

Die Full-Stack Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in United States bei Lattice reicht von $189K pro year für L3 bis $289K pro year für L6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $170K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Lattices Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer I(Einstiegslevel)
$189K
$175K
$14.4K
$0
L4
Software Engineer II
$204K
$172K
$32K
$0
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$254K
$214K
$40K
$0
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$289K
$223K
$65.5K
$0
Anzeigen 2 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Lattice unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

3 years post-termination exercise window.



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack Software-Entwickler bei Lattice in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $298,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Lattice für die Position Full-Stack Software-Entwickler in United States beträgt $165,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Lattice gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Addepar
  • Accela
  • Personal Capital
  • Paxos
  • ConsenSys
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen