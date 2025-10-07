Die Embedded Hardware Engineer-Vergütung in United States bei Cruise reicht von $215K pro year für L3 bis $964K pro year für L7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $500K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Cruises Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L3
$215K
$158K
$27K
$30.5K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$414K
$242K
$123K
$49.6K
L6
$481K
$246K
$187K
$48.5K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Cruise unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.