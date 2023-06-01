Virksomhedsoversigt
VIRTRA SYSTEMS
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om VIRTRA SYSTEMS, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    VirTra provides force and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. Its products include V-300, V-180, V-100, V-100 MIL, and V-ST PRO simulators, as well as Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership programs. The company also offers V-Author software, simulated recoil kits/weapons, Threat-Fire, and TASER devices. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. VirTra was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

    http://www.virtra.com
    Hjemmeside
    1993
    Grundlagt år
    126
    Antal medarbejdere
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for VIRTRA SYSTEMS

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Roblox
    • Apple
    • Coinbase
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer