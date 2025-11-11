Virksomhedsoversigt
Tesla Backend Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Tesla spænder fra $135K pr. year for P1 til $330K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $210K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tesla's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/11/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
P1
Associate Engineer(Entry Level)
$135K
$118K
$16.9K
$0
P2
Engineer
$174K
$145K
$28.4K
$750
P3
Senior Engineer
$214K
$164K
$44.9K
$4.5K
P4
Staff Engineer
$330K
$192K
$138K
$0
Se 2 Flere Niveauer
Sammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Seneste Lønindsendelser

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Tesla er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Backend Softwareingeniør hos Tesla in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $345,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Tesla for Backend Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $213,750.

